Retired Police Officer Drives Thousands of Miles to Save Dogs’ Lives

A retired police officer is using his retirement to do good, often by driving thousands of miles to save dogs’ lives.

Dave Mayo, the dog coordinator for the North Georgia Animal Alliance, has put nearly 1,000 miles on his car every month for the past decade transporting lost or abandoned dogs to rescues so they can eventually find their “furever” homes.

“Dave, he’s just rock solid, and you can count on Dave for anything. He’s just always willing to help, you let him know and he’s there,” Sara Deberry, a volunteer with the North Georgia Animal Alliance, told WTVC.

The organization Sara and Dave work with reduces the number of adoptable animals euthanized in shelters and places the animals with foster homes and owners.

In 2019 alone, the North Georgia Animal Alliance adopted nearly 300 animals, covered veterinary expenses for more than 350, spayed and neutered nearly 500, and transferred more than 100 animals to rescue shelters.

On Monday afternoon, Sara asked Dave to stop by the Catoosa County Animal Shelter. He was expecting something that barked, but instead got a pile of bucks.

“Dave, on behalf of Newschannel 9 and the , we are paying it forward to you for all you do for the animals, and the North Georgia Animal Alliance, so 1, 2, 3, 4, $500,” Sara told Dave.

“Wow! Thank you. Now I can save more dogs,” said Dave.

Sara said that due to the coronavirus, calls for help at the North Georgia Animal Alliance have gone up, but fundraising opportunities have plummeted.

Meanwhile, Dave says he will do what he can to make sure every dog receives a loving home.

“I love dogs, I think dogs are special, and a gift to us from God and the universe, and they deserve better than a lot of them get,” said Dave.