A recent trip to Yellowstone National Park nearly turned into a disaster for two friends who had to run as fast as possible to escape a charging bison.

A video of the terrifying experience shows the bison charging after the unidentified women while scared bystanders watched.

One of the women escaped, but her friend tripped and fell and was not so lucky. Luckily the woman was local to Montana and “knew to play dead in that situation,” KRTV reported.

While some bystanders shouted in horror and others tried to run towards her to help, the woman lay motionless on the ground.

Her strategy worked. The bison could be seen getting dangerously close to her for a few seconds before sniffing her and galloping away.

The woman escaped the ordeal unscathed.

Bison are some of the largest mammals to roam North America, according to a fact sheet from the U.S. Department of Interior. Males can weigh up to 2,000 pounds and stand at six feet tall, while females weigh up to 1,000 pounds and stand between four and five feet tall.