Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) told Breitbart News during a press conference Wednesday that President Joe Biden’s administration continues to exhibit “hypocrisy” and “elitism” by pushing climate change policies that kill American jobs and increase energy prices, while his administration flies on taxpayer-funded airplanes.

Ernst introduced legislation this week to expose government officials’ hypocrisy who target fossil fuels while relying on taxpayer-funded transportation. This comes as Biden’s climate czar, John Kerry, traveled to Europe on the taxpayer’s dole.

The bill, the Executive Branch Emissions Transparency Act, would create a public database detailing all of the fossil-fueled travel by the president, vice president, and other executive branch political appointees. Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), and Rick Scott (R-FL) cosponsored the legislation.

Ernst said the legislation helps exemplify the Biden administration’s hypocrisy on climate change.

“I have been highlighting that this week as well with this act is the fact that while they are telling everyone else, you need to change your daily habits, you need to find better ways of being of our environment, and yet they make no changes,” she told Breitbart News. “I think it is a real issue when you have a climate czar who just in 2019 said, well, a person like me can’t be expected to travel like everybody else. It just really shows one, the hypocrisy but also the elitism that’s coming from the self-proclaimed climate advocates. So it is hypocrisy; it presents an issue for them.”

“I come from a state that is very biofuel-friendly. We produce a lot of ethanol biodiesel, which produces a lot less carbon footprint than traditional fossil fuels. And yet, they’re targeting that industry as well. They’re targeting natural gas, they’re killing thousands of American jobs, so it’s hypocritical that they still rely on the types of travel that most Americans rely on, but they’re telling the rest of America, you need to get rid of it,” she added.

