VIDEO: Rookie K-9 Tracks Down Child Missing During Tropical Storm Elsa

A recently trained K-9 officer named Mercy located a missing 12-year-old who got lost in the woods amid Tropical Storm Elsa in Florida.

“Reuniting a family with a lost child like that — especially in a tropical storm or hurricane and we got her home before any harm could come to her…it’s a home run for us. It’s a win,” law enforcement Officer Julio Lock said, according to ABC 7.

The girl went missing Tuesday in Lee County. So, when Deputy Travis Jelly and his partner, Mercy, got the call, they immediately took action.

The pair fought strong winds and heavy rains due to the storm off the coast.

Despite the circumstances, Mercy tracked the girl for over half a mile through dense woods, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

“Thankfully, Mercy found her and brought her safely back home to her family,” the post read along with a photo of the K-9:

Mercy is a bloodhound, which is a breed the American Kennel Club (AKC) described as the “world famous ‘Sleuth Hound'” that “does one thing better than any creature on earth: find people who are lost or hiding.”

“An off-duty Bloodhound is among the canine kingdom’s most docile citizens, but he’s relentless and stubborn on scent,” the organization’s website continued:

Bloodhounds are large, substantial dogs standing 23 to 27 inches at the shoulder and weighing up to 110 pounds. Their most famous features are a long, wrinkled face with loose skin; huge, drooping ears; and warm, deep-set eyes that complete an expression of solemn dignity. Coat colors can be black and tan, liver and tan, or red. Powerful legs allow Bloodhounds to scent over miles of punishing terrain.

After the rescue, Facebook users praised Mercy and her handler for their efforts to find the missing child.

