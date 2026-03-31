President Donald Trump announced that his administration was looking into how insurance companies handled claims related to the 2025 Los Angeles-area wildfires.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump shared that it was brought to his attention “that the Insurance Companies,” like State Farm had been “absolutely horrible to people that have been paying them large Premiums for years.” Trump added that he asked Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin to give him “a list of the Companies who acted swiftly, courageously, and bravely” and the companies “that were particularly bad.”

“It was brought to my attention that the Insurance Companies, in particular, State Farm, have been absolutely horrible to people that have been paying them large Premiums for years, only to find that when tragedy struck, these horrendous Companies were not there to help!” Trump said. “I have asked the Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Lee Zeldin, to give me a list of the Companies who acted swiftly, courageously, and bravely in order to make their clients happy and, even more importantly, in order to fulfill their Legal obligations.”

“Likewise, I have asked to see those Companies that were particularly bad,” Trump added. “The names of some surprise me, but in the World in which we live, nothing really surprises me! State Farm, and others, should get their act together, and treat people fairly.”

Breitbart News’s Olivia Rondeau reported in January 2025 that residents in California were dealing with “insurance companies that no longer want to protect their homes.” Months before the wildfires, thousands of policies were reported to have been dropped:

Out of the approximately 8,900 occupied housing units in Los Angeles’s Pacific Palisades, nearly 80 percent are owner-occupied, according to 2022 U.S. Census data obtained by Point2Homes. State Farm dropped a staggering 1,600 home insurance policies in the neighborhood in July, equivalent to about 18 percent of the owner-occupied homes, California Department of Insurance (CDI) spokesman Michael Soller told CBS News on Thursday.

Breitbart News reported in April 2025 that State Farm announced “that it had agreed to pay out 65% of the value of personal property claims before requiring itemization.” Prior to the announcement, State Farm “had only guaranteed fire victims 50% of the value of their personal property claims.”