Evacuation Warnings for All of South Lake Tahoe as Caldor Fire Rages

Evacuation warnings have been issued for all of the southern side of Lake Tahoe due to the advancing Caldor Fire, one of several large wildfires burning in California.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported:

All residents on the California side of Lake Tahoe’s south shore were warned Sunday night to be ready to leave their homes in the face of the monstrous Caldor Fire as crews fought to beat back the blaze and new mandatory evacuation orders were issued outside the city of South Lake Tahoe. The entire Desolation Wilderness was ordered evacuated, and Sunday night’s warning included all areas surrounding the south side of Lake Tahoe up to the Nevada border, including the city of South Lake Tahoe. Some areas south of the city were previously ordered to evacuate. … The 2-week-old blaze has frequently resisted all efforts to control it. On Sunday, a combination of critically dry vegetation and strong winds helped it cast flames as far as 1 mile ahead at times, officials said. The Caldor Fire was 13% contained as of Sunday evening, down from 19% that morning. The 168,387-acre fire has destroyed 472 homes, and more than 21,000 structures were threatened.

The Caldor Fire is still not as large as the Dixie Fire, the second-larges in the state’s history, which has consumed over 765,000 acres, at 48% containment. That blaze became the first to burn from one side of the Sierra Nevada to the other.

However, the Caldor Fire is advancing rapidly, and threatens a more densely populated area near the Lake Tahoe region.

