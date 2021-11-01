Greta Thunberg criticized world leaders for not acting on so-called “climate change” in a tirade to fellow COP26 protesters on Monday.

The Daily Mail reported:

Government representatives have gathered in Glasgow to discuss green issues this week, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson using his opening address to compare the situation to James Bond trying to diffuse a ‘doomsday device’. US President Joe Biden, Germany’s Angela Merkel and President Emmanuel Macron of France are among those gathering at the event in an attempt to foster international cooperation on climate change.

While speaking at a protest in Festival Park on the first day of the summit, Thunberg said heads of government were not doing everything they could to save the planet.

“No more blah blah blah, no more whatever the f*** they are doing inside there,” she said.

“Inside Cop, there are just politicians and people in power pretending to take our future seriously, pretending to take the present seriously. Change is not going to come from inside there, that is not leadership – this is leadership… We say no more blah blah blah, no more exploitation of people and the planet,” the young woman added.

She arrived in Glasgow Sunday traveling by train, and is scheduled to participate in two large protests in the city later during the week.

According to the UN Climate Change Conference UK 2021 website, the COP26 summit will “bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.”

Meanwhile, heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, called for a “vast military-style campaign” to fight climate change during his opening at the COP26 summit on Monday.

Prince Charles urged governments of the world to take a “war-like footing” to solve the so-called “climate crisis.”

"We have to put ourselves on what might be called a war-like footing." Prince Charles tells delegates at the COP26 summit that climate change poses "an even greater existential threat" than Covid. pic.twitter.com/Seu82cSq4W — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) November 1, 2021

“While the Prince called on the people of the world to change their behaviour, this standard did not apparently apply to his own behaviour, as he, alongside many world leaders and diplomats, travelled to the summit in a private jet,” Breitbart News reported.