Bloomberg: Climate Change Will ‘Painfully Remake’ Life on the Planet

The world is on track to warm by more than three degrees Celsius, which “would painfully remake societies and life on the planet,” an article in Bloomberg warned on Friday.

In his essay titled “Climate Change Threatens Europe with New Weather Extremes,” climate journalist John Ainger blames global warming for “another record-breaking year of extreme weather in Europe in 2021, triggering catastrophic flooding and the hottest summer on record.”

The “dramatic impacts” from climate change “were on full display last year, with floods in Western Europe causing hundreds of deaths and billions of euros worth of damage,” Ainger asserts.

What Ainger fails to mention, besides the fact that it is impossible to attribute specific weather events to “climate change,” is that weather-related deaths have been decreasing steadily over the last hundred years.

“Activists constantly talk about the existential threat climate change poses and the deaths natural disasters inflict — but they never quite manage to total up these deaths,” climate expert Bjorn Lomborg wrote last November.

The truth is, he declared, people “are safer from climate-related disasters than ever before.”

The year 2021 saw a new record low number of weather-related deaths, the culmination of years of falling numbers.

“Fewer and fewer people die from climate-related natural disasters,” Lomborg wrote in January, and “despite breathless climate reporting, almost 99% fewer people” died in 2021 than a hundred years ago.

A total of 6,134 died in weather-related events in 2021, which represents a reduction of 98.7 percent since the 1920s, Lomborg noted.

Declining climate deaths “is clearly the opposite of what you hear, but that is because we’re often just being told of one disaster after another – telling us how *many* events are happening,” he wrote.

Follow @tdwilliamsrome