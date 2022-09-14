WATCH: Flash Flooding, Mudslide Engulf Restaurant in California

Mudslides and flash floods swept through portions of inland Southern California on Tuesday as the lingering effects of Tropical Storm Kay continued to wreak havoc — including at the Oak Glen Steakhouse in Yucaipa, in San Bernardino County.

Major mudslide today (9/12/22) in Oak Glen California. If I had been 2 min earlier…. pic.twitter.com/z20YbBQ4R4 — Roger Seheult, MD (@RogerSeheult) September 12, 2022

Eyewitness video shows mudflow in Oak Glen, California, after heavy rains. Reports say severe mudslides on Monday caused damage to homes and prompted road closures pic.twitter.com/GAn4zrMkQF — Reuters (@Reuters) September 13, 2022

The doctor who shot the first video above at the restaurant, spoke to ABC Los Angeles about what he saw on the scene:

Roger Seheult told Eyewitness News he was on his way to pick up his daughters from school when a massive pool of mud came rushing toward him and the Oak Glen Steakhouse and Saloon. “The next thing I know, it’s wave after wave after wave of mud, debris, coming down from this flash flood,” he said. The owner of the Oak Glen Steakhouse said the business is badly damaged and is now closed “indefinitely.”

The restaurant’s Facebook page posted a video of the aftermath and linked to a GoFundMe website to help the owners rebuild:

As Breitbart News reported Tuesday, a wave of storms radiating outward from Hurricane (later, Tropical Storm) Kay off the coast of Baja California brought humid weather and high wind to an area already suffering from a statewide heat wave: “The storm, which came closer to Los Angeles than any such storm in half a century, has wreaked havoc for days across inland portions of Southern California. Coastal regions had some rain, but were spared the wind and rain that lashed inland regions.”

Photos showed the devastation throughout the region, including cars stuck in the mud and roads made impassable by debris:

Weather conditions are expected to return to normal late summer temperatures and humidity throughout the rest of the week.

