Floods, Mudslides in Southern California After Tropical Storm Kay Triggers Rain

Portions of Southern California that are normally dry in late summer suffered further flash flooding and mudslides Monday as the effects of Tropical Storm Kay — downgraded from Hurricane status — continued to bring unusual weather to the region.

The storm, which came closer to Los Angeles than any such storm in half a century, has wreaked havoc for days across inland portions of Southern California. Coastal regions had some rain, but were spared the wind and rain that lashed inland regions.

We are predicting #Kay's tropical storm point on Sept. 10 to be the closest to Los Angeles, California since Hyacinth 1972, which was slightly closer. 50 YEARS AGO (1/2) #cawx https://t.co/SrZul8C6fr pic.twitter.com/x6n04iNxxO — Jesse Ferrell (AccuWeather) (@WeatherMatrix) September 8, 2022

⚠️Severe Thunderstorm Warning⚠️ 📍Southern Mohave County and Southeast San Bernardino County, including Lake Havasu. ⌚Until 4:00 PM Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and strong gusty winds are the primary hazards associated with this storm. pic.twitter.com/iCgFGIBsXb — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 12, 2022

Local station KTLA reported:

Heavy rainfall once again overwhelmed storm drains and caused mudslides in Riverside and San Bernardino counties Monday afternoon. In Forest Falls, roughly 75 miles east of Los Angeles, torrential downpours led to flooding that impacted homes, electricity service and natural gas lines, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said. … The inclement weather comes a day after mudslides trapped dozens of motorists in the Lake Hughes area.