Officials Euthanize Famous Hollywood Mountain Lion P-22

Officials euthanized the famous and beloved mountain lion known as P-22 on Saturday morning, after deciding that the cat’s injuries from a recent apparent collision with a car were too painful and difficult to survive.

The mountain lion, known to inhabit the hills of Griffith Park, and occasionally seen on cameras mounted on forest trails or driveways, had become a celebrated part of local folklore over the past several years.

However, the lone male, who was monitored by wildlife authorities, had finally been overcome by the challenge of life in urban surroundings and could no longer survive after his injuries.

The Los Angeles Times reported:

State officials ultimately decided to euthanize P-22 at 9 a.m. Saturday morning due to serious health issues. Here is what we know about the mountain lion and his deteriorating condition. … The big cat suffered a skull fracture, herniated organs and a torn diaphragm, according to Hendrik Nollens, vice president of wildlife health at the San Diego Zoo, where P-22 was euthanized. … P-22 weighed about 90 pounds, a loss of nearly one-fourth of his typical body weight. He also had a thinning coat and damage to his right eye, possibly from the car collision. A local animal control department had received a call reporting a vehicle collision with a mountain lion, and P-22’s radio collar placed him near the intersection where the crash was reported, wildlife officials said earlier this week.

Mountain lions inhabit the mountains surrounding — and within — Los Angeles. They are thought to number about 100, and survive by hunting deer. They are occasionally seen by locals, though they keep to themselves.

In October, a mountain lion appeared outside the home of this Breitbart News editor in a standoff with coyotes.

Several days later, another lion — possibly the same one — was caught in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles.

