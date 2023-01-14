ROME —United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said Saturday that “renewables are the only credible path” to avert climate catastrophe.

As United States regulators threaten to ban gas stoves, the U.N. alarmist-in-chief doubled down on his global warming rhetoric, asserting that only renewables “can safeguard our future, close the energy access gap, stabilize prices and ensure energy security.”

A true believer in the coming climate apocalypse, Guterres has been warning for months that the end is nigh if humanity does not eliminate the use of fossil fuels and adopt a fully green climate policy.

“I’m very frustrated that global leaders are still not giving the climate emergency the action and investment it requires,” Guterres declared on January 11.

“Words are not enough. Without climate action, climate catastrophe is coming for all of us,” he contended.

Despite Europe’s painful experience of finding itself in the thrall of Russian energy from the self-inflicted abandonment of homegrown energy production, Guterres has become entrenched in his crusade to convince leaders to go green.

“The devastation of climate change is real. From floods and droughts, to cyclones and torrential rains. And as always, those developing countries least responsible are the first to suffer,” the U.N. chief told an international climate conference on January 9.

Last year in particular witnessed a general overheating of Guterres’s climate hyperbole.

In July, he warned that by ignoring climate change, humanity was committing “collective suicide” because of its “addiction” to fossil fuels.

“Half of humanity is in the danger zone, from floods, droughts, extreme storms and wildfires. No nation is immune. Yet we continue to feed our fossil fuel addiction,” Guterres told participants at the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin.

“We have a choice. Collective action or collective suicide. It is in our hands,” he declared.

In October, Guterres was at it again, preaching from his climate soapbox that the world is headed for a “global catastrophe,” thanks to manmade climate change.

“Droughts, floods, storms, and wildfires are devastating lives and livelihoods across the globe,” he said. “Loss and damage from the climate emergency is getting worse by the day.”

The world is “headed for economy-destroying levels of global heating,” he predicted.

“We need climate action on all fronts – and we need it now,” he added. “We must close the emissions gap before catastrophe closes in on us all.”

