California Town Drops to Minus 27 Degrees Fahrenheit

The California town of Bridgeport, the county seat of Mono County near the Nevada border, dropped to -27º F on Saturday, as the entire state experienced colder temperature in the wake of unexpected winter rainstorms.

The Los Angeles Times noted:

The mountainous area near Yosemite National Park — situated between Mammoth Lakes and Lake Tahoe — is accustomed to cooler temperatures but since the two weeks of storms that hit California, it has been running about 30 degrees below its average low of 10 degrees for the time of year, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Tony Fuentes. … The temperature is much colder than it was this time last year, when it hit 2 degrees. Saturday’s reading is tied for the 27th coldest day on record in Mono County’s Bridgeport, where, according to the U.S. Census, about 550 people reside. … The drier weather is a far cry from the intense rains that flooded parts of Los Angeles County and devastated areas throughout the state in recent weeks. But it isn’t out of the ordinary for this time of year.

Californians are enjoying the respite from three weeks of rain, despite the cooler temperatures. Unfortunately, most of the rainwater was allowed to run out to sea, rather than being captured to alleviate an ongoing drought.

