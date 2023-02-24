PHOTOS: Snow Hits Southern California in Rare ‘Blizzard’; More Snow Expected

Snow reached upper elevations in Los Angeles and near San Francisco during a winter storm on Thursday, with hail observed at sea level, as “blizzard” warnings were issued for Los Angeles County for only the second time.

In all my years here it’s never snowed nor sleeted at the Hollywood sign! pic.twitter.com/bTZ1GQ4dMB — Jessica Vaugn (@JessicaVaugn) February 23, 2023

Hail in Venice, California! Send us your videos using #fox11snowday pic.twitter.com/pR0t3Iehte — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) February 24, 2023

More rain and snow are expected on Friday through Saturday, with accumulation possible at high elevations.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.