PHOTOS: Snow Hits Southern California in Rare ‘Blizzard’; More Snow Expected

L.A. snowman (Mario Tama / Getty)
Joel B. Pollak

Snow reached upper elevations in Los Angeles and near San Francisco during a winter storm on Thursday, with hail observed at sea level, as “blizzard” warnings were issued for Los Angeles County for only the second time.

Truck Los Angeles snow (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP Press)

In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, vehicles drive in the snow near the 2,200 ft summit of San Marcos Pass along Highway 154 in Santa Barbara County, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP)

Snow Los Angeles (Jae C. Hong / Getty)

A visitor stands on a snow-covered road while taking a selfie in the Angeles National Forest near La Canada Flintridge, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A visitor stands on a snow-covered road while taking a selfie in the Angeles National Forest near La Canada Flintridge, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Los Angeles rainbow storm (Luis SInco / Getty)

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. – FEB. 23, 2023. A rainbow forms as a storm front drops precipitation across the Los Angeles Basin on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Cold and wet weather, with plenty of snow on local mountains, are forecast for Southern California this week. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Rainbow picket fences (Joel Pollak / Breitbart News)

LOS ANGELES, California — A rainbow appears over white picket fences in Pacific Palisades, California, a coastal neighborhood in Los Angeles, during a winter storm. February 23, 2023. (Joel Pollak / Breitbart News)

More rain and snow are expected on Friday through Saturday, with accumulation possible at high elevations.

