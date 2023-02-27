Another Blizzard Hits California, Monday thru Wednesday

Another blizzard is set to hit California’s interior Sierra Nevada mountain range, just days after a similar storm brought rain and snow to the entire state, from the northern coast to the foothills of Southern California.

The National Weather Service for Sacramento has issued a “blizzard warning” lasting through early morning on Wednesday, warning on heavy snow accumulation in the mountains and wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported:

The Sierra Nevada is hunkering down as snow again pelts the region, bracing for a dangerous blizzard that weather officials expect to close roads, fell trees and cut power, with whiteout conditions making travel “near to impossible.” Sunday’s burly weather system brought subfreezing temperatures and blew in snow that shut down part of I-80 during the evening commute, meteorologists reported. A blizzard warning is in effect from Monday morning into early Wednesday morning — a serious notice that weather officials haven’t issued since January 2021.

Authorities are strongly discouraging travel in the mountains, warning that it could take rescue teams a long time to reach anyone who happens to become stuck in their vehicle after skidding off icy roads.

Since Christmas, several storms have dumped large amounts of rain and snow on the state — after forecasters predicted a third straight dry La Niña winter would perpetuate the state’s three-year-old extreme drought.

The media blame both the drought and the snow on climate change. The BBC reported: “Extreme weather events – and their growing intensity around the globe – have been linked to the impacts of climate change.”

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.