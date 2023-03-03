PHOTOS: California Snowpack Thick, Dams Filling After Storms

California’s snowpack in the Sierra Nevada and its system of dams are looking healthy in the wake of several weeks of rain and snow that defied experts’ predictions and pulled half of the state out of drought this week.

The photos were taken on a flight from Merced, in the heart of the Central Valley, and Los Angeles, Friday:

More rain and snow are predicted for Northern California for this weekend, with more storms possible soon.

Many dams are above their average levels at this time of year.

San Luis Reservoir: ⬆ +1.3% in past 1 day, now 77.1% full. 0.90x seasonal average. — California WaterBot (@waterbotca) March 2, 2023

Some may open their spillways as the spring snowmelt begins in a few weeks to minimize the risk of flooding and to provide water for river ecosystems.

