Watch: Coyote Pays Los Angeles Family Visit in the Middle of the Night

A coyote slipped through the doggy door of a Los Angeles home last Friday around 4 A.M.

The Valley Circle Area homeowner Mia Shoshan told KTLA that her brother was woken up after hearing the doggy door open. The noise confused Shoshan’s brother since their pomeranian was asleep with his mom and Bella — the French dog — was already with him. However, the family cat Lily made a ruckus. Something was amiss.

Shoshan’s brother moved into the living room, and that’s when he locked eyes with the coyote. The interaction caused the coyote to immediately bolt without launching any attacks or causing physical harm.

“Our cat is 14 years old and took it very hard,” she told KTLA. “She used a lot of energy and she has been resting and spending time with us. I have two very small dogs and they would’ve been an easy target for that coyote.”

This is not the first time a Woodland Hills family has had a coyote scare. Last December, Breitbart reported a coyote snatched a two year old from her lawn while her father was unpacking the SUV. While the daughter was safe; she had to get rabies shots and was afraid to go outside.

Coyotes have reportedly bitten at least 69 people between 2012 and 2022, according to the county Department of Public Health, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

However, wildlife experts say coyote attacks are extremely rare but that the rise in housing development has lead to the destruction of their natural habitats, KTLA reports. Residents are instructed to keep their trash properly sealed, their landscape trimmed, and to always lock all doors at night.

Even a tall fence will not deter coyotes as the animals have been reported to jump over barriers as high as eight feet, the Fort Worth Star Telegram reports.