PHOTOS: Long-dead Lake Tulare Revives in California; Nearly Size of Tahoe

Lake Tulare, a lake that dried up in the last century due to water diversion projects, has returned due to heavy winter rain and snow, and now exceeds 160 square miles in area, making it almost as large as Lake Tahoe.

As Breitbart News reported earlier this year, the return of a lake that was once the largest freshwater body west of the Mississippi had excited environmentalists and recreationalists, but threatened farms and local towns.

The San Francisco Chronicle noted Monday that the lake’s size is expected to peak May 31 at 182 acres in size. (Lake Tahoe is about 191 square miles.)

The Chronicle added that earlier concerns about flooding nearby — including the city of Corcoran, home to a state prison — have eased, thanks to a slower snowmelt and to frantic efforts to raise levees near the town.

The lake is expected to persist until next year, at least. The loss of farmland could drive up global food prices.

