WATCH: Bear Takes Dip to Cool Off in California Backyard Spa

A bear was spotted taking a dip in a backyard spa pool in Burbank, California, on Friday to find relief from hot summer weather.

The Los Angeles Times reported:

On Friday, with the mercury peaking at around 92 degrees, one Burbank household discovered a bear trying to escape the heat in their backyard spa. … When officers arrived, they found the bear seated inside the spa, paws propped up on the brick exterior. Representatives from the Burbank Animal Shelter and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife also responded to the scene. After a quick dip, the bear exited the water, rambled over a wall and climbed up a tree near the rear of the house, police said.

The Burbank Police Department posted: “This #bear is beating the heat in Burbank! Officers are on-scene after the bear was spotted in a hillside neighborhood before taking a dip to cool off.”



Officers observed the animal and then left without taking further action. Bears and even lions occasionally descend from the mountains to visit Los Angeles neighborhoods, usually without incident.

Warm temperatures are being experienced throughout the nation at the height of summer — with some claiming that global warming, or climate change, are to blame.

Former Obama administration climate scientist Steven Koonin has described this reasoning as “attribution analysis,” noting that it is scientifically flawed. In his recent book, Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn’t, and Why It Matters, Koonin adds that while there is evidence of warming in recent decades, it is more evident in milder winters, rather than hotter summers.

