President Joe Biden’s (D) administration announced Friday it is temporarily pausing pending decisions on liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports as part of a move to combat so-called “climate change.”

In his statement, Biden said there will be a pause but “with the exception of unanticipated and immediate national security emergencies.”

He added that officials will probe the “impacts of LNG exports on energy costs, America’s energy security, and our environment. This pause on new LNG approvals sees the climate crisis for what it is: the existential threat of our time.”

FULL STATEMENT: And it's official. The White House announces a "temporary pause" on pending approvals of American LNG export terminals. The statement is below, and links here to the comuniqué itself: https://t.co/FHQfDMCsl4 and a White House factsheet: https://t.co/87Hg4T7lj3 pic.twitter.com/NFlXVC34l6 — Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) January 26, 2024

“While MAGA Republicans willfully deny the urgency of the climate crisis, condemning the American people to a dangerous future, my Administration will not be complacent. We will not cede to special interests,” the president claimed.

However, Fox News reported Friday that environmentalists have recently urged officials to make such a move.

“Climate activists have loudly taken aim at LNG export projects in recent weeks, arguing they will lead to a large uptick in emissions and worsen global warming,” the outlet said.

The report offered more details into the issue:

While it is unclear which proposed projects the action will affect, a senior administration official told reporters at least two have a larger capacity and two have a smaller capacity. Another official added that the pause implemented Friday will only impact projects that have gone through the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s (FERC) lengthy approval process and are ripe for DOE approval.

In September while speaking to reporters in Vietnam, Biden claimed, “The only existential threat humanity faces even more frightening than a — than a nuclear war is global warming going above 1.5 degrees in the next 20 — 10 years,” according to Breitbart News.

In his statement Friday, Biden said his administration has been working to combat the so-called “climate crisis” in America and abroad, then touted his energy policies.

“We will heed the calls of young people and frontline communities who are using their voices to demand action from those with the power to act,” he stated.

