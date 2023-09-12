Joe Biden: Climate Change ‘More Frightening’ Than Nuclear War

U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters in Vietnam the only thing scarier than nuclear war is a rise in global temperatures and climate change skeptics are “lying, dog-faced pony soldiers.”

Speaking at the JW Marriott Hotel in Hanoi this weekend, Biden said “the only existential threat humanity faces even more frightening than a — than a nuclear war is global warming going above 1.5 degrees in the next 20 — 10 years.

“We’re — that’d be real trouble,” he added. “There’s no way back from that.”

“And so, there’s a lot we can do in the meantime,” the president continued. “For example, that — that pipeline — that railroad we’re talking about going across from the middle — from India, throughout the Middle East, and to — across the Mediterranean and all through Europe, that’s going to have a hydrogen pipeline there.”

C-SPAN

This is going to “significantly reduce the amount of carbon emitted in the air, but it costs a lot of money to put that down. And the world is going to say it’s in our interest — collective interest to do it,” he said.

“Did you ever think you’d be sitting at a G20 conference where everyone was preoccupied with the notion of global warming? Not a joke. Did you ever think that?” he asked rhetorically.

Biden then went on to cite a John Wayne movie where an Indian scout refers to a Union soldier as “a lying, dog-faced pony soldier.”

“Well, there’s a lot of lying, dog-faced pony soldiers out there about — about global warming, but not anymore,” he declared. “All of a sudden, they’re all realizing it’s a problem. And there’s nothing like seeing the light.”

