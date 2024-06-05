Giant, Venomous, Flying Spiders Coming to U.S. Northeast

An invasion of “giant,” venomous spiders that fly through the air is coming to the U.S. Northeast, with ecologists saying that “it is a matter of when, not if,” they travel up the coast.

Joro spiders, which are native to East Asia but have been spotted in the U.S. since 2014, will be “hard to miss,” as they have a leg span of up to four inches and black and yellow coloration, New Jersey Pest Control warned.

“What sets them apart, however, is their ability to fly, a trait uncommon among spiders,” the company said. “While not accurate flight in the avian sense, Joro spiders utilize a technique known as ballooning, where they release silk threads into the air, allowing them to be carried by the wind.”

There have been Joro spider sightings throughout Georgia, Tennessee, and the Carolinas as the species continues to spread north, with some being seen in Maryland and as far west as Oklahoma, a Clemson University study found.

Rutgers University Lockwood Lab ecologist José R. Ramírez-Garofalo told SI Live that “it is a matter of when, not if,” the spiders get to New York and New Jersey.

Invasive species expert David Coyle said that while the species is venomous, it is not harmful to humans.

“We have no evidence that they’ve done any damage to a person or a pet,” he told CBS News.

However, the venom does pose a threat to critters like butterflies, wasps, cockroaches, and other spiders.