Report: Mandatory ‘Climate Change’ Curriculum Begins in California Schools

California public schools are set to begin a mandatory curriculum about climate change, reportedly designed to indoctrinate children in the state, as a law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom last year, AB 285, takes effect.

The Federalist reported on AB 285:

Science classes for students in California will feature new additions to the curriculum this year designed to indoctrinate students on climate change through the apocalyptic lens of far-left activists. Last fall, California lawmakers passed Assembly Bill 285 to mandate all science classes for grades 1 through 12 “include an emphasis on the causes and effects of climate change and methods to mitigate and adapt to climate change.” … The bombardment of doomsday climate commentary has meanwhile contributed to widespread environmental anxiety among children. In December 2021, The Lancet published a study from a team of nine researchers, including psychologists, environmental scientists, and psychiatrists, who surveyed 10,000 people aged 16 to 25 across 10 countries about their “climate anxiety” and their governments’ responses to environmental issues. Seventy-five percent reported feeling the “future is frightening,” and 83 percent said humanity “failed to take care of the planet.” The study also reported that nearly half said their “feelings about climate change negatively affected their daily life and functioning.”

It is not clear if counterarguments — often disparaged by Democrats as “denialist” — will be presented.

Students have returned to school in California amid a searing heat wave in the state — which is typical for late August and early September in the state, but such events are routinely cited as evidence of what was once called global warming.

Obama administration climate official Steven Koonin has pointed out that it is more likely that winters are becoming milder, rather than summers becoming hotter.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of “”The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days,” available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of “The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency,” now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.