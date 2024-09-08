Alarmists: Florida Everglades ‘at Risk of Vanishing’ from Climate Change

A new climate doomsday report warns New Orleans and Miami may not exist by 2050 because of rising sea levels caused by global warming.

The apocalyptic report by Lakeisha Ethans for The Travel, lays out “7 places in America that might not exist soon,” if climate change continues unabated.

The disappearance of “the majestic glaciers of Glacier National Park,” for instance, is a “looming threat due to the relentless march of climate change,” Ms. Ethans cautions.

In subdued and dispassionate tones, the article asserts that rising sea levels are “swallowing coastal cities,” extreme weather events are “wreaking havoc,” and once-abundant wildlife is “facing extinction.”

New Orleans, Louisiana, is “on the frontlines of climate change” Ethans writes, and is threatened by “the relentless rise of sea levels and the sinking of its landmass.”

Because of this, the city of New Orleans “could be partially underwater by 2050 due to the increasing threat of sea level rise,” she adds.

If the article is to be believed, Miami, Florida, will fare even worse, and is on the short list of “major US cities that could be underwater within 50 years.”

Meanwhile, in Alaska, the small Iñupiaq village of Shishmaref, located on an island in the Chukchi Sea, is facing an existential threat from coastal erosion and permafrost melting.

“Due to rising sea levels, Shishmaref is expected to disappear within 20 to 25 years, creating a large population of climate refugees,” Ethans contends, conjuring up images of desperate natives piling into birchbark canoes and fleeing the sinking island.

The entire population of Shishmaref is 563 souls.

On the other hand, recent studies suggest that despite some rise in sea levels, many islands have not shrunk — as alarmists predicted — but have been stable or even grown.

Earlier this summer, the New York Times acknowledged that island nations are not, in fact, in danger of sinking under the seas due to climate change, despite what alarmists have predicted.

In a June 26 article titled “The Vanishing Islands that Failed to Vanish,” New York Times climate reporter Raymond Zhong chronicled the surprising find that atoll nations — like the Maldives, the Marshall Islands, and Tuvalu, which seemed doomed to vanish — somehow have not.

Zhong wrote:

Of late, though, scientists have begun telling a surprising new story about these islands. By comparing mid-20th century aerial photos with recent satellite images, they’ve been able to see how the islands have evolved over time. What they found is startling: Even though sea levels have risen, many islands haven’t shrunk. Most, in fact, have been stable. Some have even grown.

