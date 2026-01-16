Nolte: Report Shows Democrat-Run California’s Recycling Program Is a Hoax

The far-left Los Angeles Times looked at a report investigating Democrat-run California’s recycling program that found it to be a big hoax.

So, California Democrats force everyone to separate their trash, and for decades, everyone’s been told they are doing good by using those blue trash bins for recyclables.

But.

“Fewer than one percent of all milk cartons are being recycled,” the report found. Same with Styrofoam. Plastic used for things like yogurt and margarine containers are only recycled at a rate of two percent.

“Things like shampoo, detergent, and moisturizing cream bottles? Those are only being recycled at five percent.”

No form of plastic is being recycled in California at a rate higher than 23 percent.

What’s happening to the rest? What do you think is happening — it’s going where it should have always been going: in the landfill. Where else?

Recycling has never made sense to me. I totally get and am fully on board with keeping our air and water clean. I also hate littering. What I don’t get is what difference it makes to put back in the Earth what came from the Earth. Everything that creates garbage came from the Earth, including the ingredients necessary to create plastic. So what’s the harm of putting it back in the Earth?

And are you telling me it takes less energy to recycle than to produce something from scratch? Please. Not for a second do I buy that.

Seriously, someone please explain the harm caused by burying plastic in a giant hole. We’re just putting everything back where we got it from. Again, you don’t want to dig that hole over a water source, but other than that, what’s the harm?

All California is doing is wasting everyone’s time. It’s all a hoax to convince leftists that they are good people and that they can continue to consume with a clean conscience. It’s all a big, dumb, left-wing performance. I don’t recycle. I’ve never recycled. Recycling is dumb.

