Northeast U.S. Rushes to Clear Piles of Snow as Fresh Storm Approaches

Get ready for round two. That was the warning issued early Wednesday morning to residents across the northeast U.S. after the recent blizzard dropped piles of powder from Maryland to Maine and left cities scrambling to clear towering heaps that may well be replicated sooner rather than later.

AP reports the National Weather Service warned another snow and ice storm originating in the Great Lakes could push into the Northeast on Wednesday.

The clipper storm brings the prospect of a combination of intrusive winter elements though it’s not forecast to be nearly as severe – yet.

NYC Emergency Management warned commuters that the forecast snow and freezing temperatures could bring slick roads and sidewalks as well as black ice, AP notes.

Monday’s storm blanketed the region with snow, canceled flights, disrupted transit, downed power lines and killed at least one person, as Breitbart News reported, forcing millions to stay at home.

The National Weather Service called travel conditions “nearly impossible” with residents counseled to shelter at home until further notice as others take to the streets in NYC to literally dig their way out of trouble – as long as they can provide the necessary paperwork and/or permissions as demanded by Democrat leaders.

More than three feet fell in Rhode Island — surpassing snow totals from the historic Blizzard of 1978 that struck the Northeast, the National Weather Service said.

Meteorologist Ryan Maue, former chief scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said if all of the snow that fell from Maryland to Maine fell just on Manhattan, the snow would tower over a mile high.

