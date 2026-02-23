Blizzard Hits New York City and Northeast as Snowfall, Winds Intensify Forcing Millions to Stay Home

A large section of the northeastern U.S. was pummeled by huge amounts of snowfall combined with strong winds Monday morning forcing residents to remain stuck at home under road travel bans and blizzard warnings.

Tens of millions of Americans from the U.S. capital, Washington, to the northern state of Maine were warned to prepare for up to two feet of snow forecast in some areas – and down it came as warned.

AP reports snow fell at a rate of two to three inches an hour overnight stretching from New York through Massachusetts. Some areas have gotten well over a foot of snow since Sunday, along with wind gusts of over 30 mph and low visibility.

The National Weather Service called travel conditions “nearly impossible” with residents counseled to shelter at home until further notice as others take to the streets in NYC to literally dig their way out of trouble – as long as they can provide the necessary paperwork and/or permissions as demanded by Democrat leaders.

The AP report detailed just some of the snowfalls bringing the northeast to a halt:

In New York, Long Island MacArthur Airport reported 22.5 inches of snow as of Monday morning. Parts of New York City had accumulations in the mid- to high teens, with Coney Island getting 16 inches. Freehold, New Jersey, had 22 inches. New London, Connecticut, and North Kingstown, Rhode Island, both got 17 inches of snow.

Elsewhere blizzard warnings stretched from Maryland to Maine while cellphones across New York City received wailing push alerts Sunday night announcing a ban on non-emergency travel on all streets through noon Monday because of “dangerous blizzard conditions,” the AP report notes.

Rhode Island and New Jersey implemented similar restrictions.

More than 5,000 flights in and out of the United States were canceled for Monday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

Most were canceled in New York, New Jersey and Boston.

Power outages are likely due to heavy snow and strong wind gusts, forecasters said. Just after 01:39 am local time (0639 GMT) on Monday, nearly 80,000 customers were without power in the state of New Jersey, according to tracking website poweroutage.us.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

More to come…