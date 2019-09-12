An Italian think-tank has predicted that due to mass migration and differing birthrates, half of all Italians could be Muslims by the end of the century.

The FareFuturo foundation released its findings this week as part of their “First report on the Islamisation of Europe,” in cooperation with the national-conservative Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, Italian newspaper Il Giornale reports.

According to the report, Muslims represent 30.1 per cent of all the foreign nationals residing in Italy as of the start of 2019 and stated that in 2018 the number of Muslims grew by 127,000 while Christians declined by 145,000 in the same period.

The authors claim that nearly eight out of ten immigrants coming into Italy are Muslims and also noted that Muslims tend to have much higher birthrates than native Italians, with Muslim women having twice as many children on average.

The Italian public has also become more concerned with “more effective interventions in terms of security, legality and protection of culture and our customs”, according to the report, but also notes that Italians condemn outright xenophobia.

Poll: Majority of Italians Say Government Committing ‘Ethnic Replacement’ https://t.co/1aXlYD9Rhb — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 11, 2017

The stagnant and declining birthrate has been discussed for years in Italy with the Italian Statistics Bureau (ISTAT) releasing a report last year predicting a decline in the population of around ten per cent by 2065.

In 2018, Italy was ranked 212 out of 223 countries for new live births with 8.6 births per 1,000 citizens.

Populist politician and former interior minister Matteo Salvini has repeatedly brought up the issue of population decline, advocating for policies and incentives to increase the ailing birth rate.

In July of last year, Salvini spoke out on the subject saying, “A country which does not create children is destined to die” and warned that the political left would use the issue to garner support for increased mass migration levels.

Now that Salvini and the League are no longer in government, his pro-family policies are likely in jeopardy as the left-wing Democratic Party (PD), which joined the new governing coalition, has previously pushed for opening the country’s borders and birthright citizenship to increase the population of the country.