A Brexit Party MEP earned laughs at a London rally when he parodied Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, saying of anti-Brexit parliamentarians, “You have stolen my dreams!”

Lance Forman, who runs a small salmon smokehouse in the London’s Fish Island, told the ‘We Are Ready’ rally in the British capital that “There’s one thing that really annoys me about people saying that we didn’t know what we voted for: we did! We voted to stop other people telling us what to do, and telling us what we really mean when we know what we mean.”

“So, parliamentarians, I’m speaking to you now, don’t let our Prime Minister — John Bercow — don’t let him request an extension from the EU,” he quipped.

“[It is] the people against Parliament. You see, ladies in gentlemen, in the words of a teenager: I’m angry. This is all wrong. I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back at my smokehouse, on the other side of London. You have stolen my dreams, my adulthood, with your empty words” he continued to much laughter, as the crowd began to recognise the speech.

“How dare you! For more than 40 years, the politics have been crystal clear, how dare you! Yet, I am the lucky one. People are dying — for Brexit to happen! So get on with it! We want Brexit, and when do we want it?” he asked his audience, earning a chant of “Now!”

As Breitbart London reported at the time, Mr Forman’s Salmon smokery in London was targeted by antiSemitic graffiti when he first announced his candidacy for the Brexit Party. Speaking at the time, he said of the attack: “My dad fled the Nazis in Poland and is a Holocaust survivor who spent the war years as a child in a Siberian prison camp.

“He has worked with HET (the Holocaust Educational Trust) to teach children about the horrors of antisemitism. So the fact that we have been targeted in this antisemitic way is quite horrific and sick.

“The police have images of the culprits on CCTV and I sincerely hope they are tracked down.”

Miss Thunberg, who crossed the Atlantic in a multi-million-pound superyacht part-funded by Monaco’s royal family, had hectored world leaders at the United Nations just days previously, telling them they had stolen her dreams and her childhood with their “empty words, and fairy tales of eternal economic growth”.

Her audience welcomed their lambasting with awkward laughter and rounds of applause, but not everyone was enamoured with the climate strike wunderkind, with U.S. President Donald Trump tweeting a clip of her speech with the perhaps slightly less than sincere comment, “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”

She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! https://t.co/1tQG6QcVKO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

