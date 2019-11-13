In another humiliating — albeit symbolic — blow to the pro-sovereignty Brexit movement in the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson is set to break another promise and nominate a commissioner to the European Union.

In his first address to House of Commons after being elected as Prime Minister, Boris Johnson pledged to MPs that “under no circumstances” would he nominate a new commissioner to the European Union. Yet this promise, as well as his ‘do or die’ pledge to leave the EU on the 31st of October, seem to have fallen by the wayside.

Last week the incoming president of the EU commission, Ursula von der Leyen, wrote to Mr Johnson demanding that the Prime Minister nominate a British candidate, or candidates “rapidly, in the shortest time possible.”

The president-elect has requested that Johnson nominate one or more women to the role so that von der Leyen can have a ‘gender-balanced commission’.

A spokesman from Number 10 said: “The UK meets its legal obligations, and our officials remain in regular contact with the president-elect’s team”, reports to The Guardian.

The capitulation is reminiscent when, forced by the Benn Act, Johnson requested an extension to Brexit despite proclaiming earlier that he would rather “die in a ditch” than do so, leading to Brexit being delayed for the third time.

The EU commission has given the United Kingdom until the end of the week to nominate a commissioner.

“Time is running out. This is why the president-elect is expecting an answer very soon,” said spokeswoman on Tuesday, concluding: “At any rate, before the end of this week”.

The EU claims that even if the UK were to actually leave by the 31st of January, the lack of a commissioner would create ‘legal issues’ for Von der Leyen assuming her office, however, some lawyers have argued that the lack of a commissioner from the UK would not prevent her from taking office, noting that the law merely requires that she ask the UK to nominate one.

Although the British people voted to leave the European Union in 2016, and were promised a departure date in March of 2019, UK voters were still subjected to the European Union Parliament elections in May. Indignant at the fact that they had to participate in the elections, the voters soundly rejected Theresa May’s Conservatives by only electing four Tory MEPs. On the other hand, voters sent 29 candidates from Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party to Brussels, making it then the largest political party in the European Union.

The symbolism of the appointment of a new British EU commissioner could have an impact on the upcoming general election, bolstering the Brexit Party’s chances of electing candidates to Parliament.

Earlier this week Mr Farage put ‘country before party’ and decided to stand down candidates in seats won by the Conservatives in 2019. Farage has called on Boris Johnson to reciprocate and stand down in Labour areas. As of yet, Mr Johnson has refused to make such an election pact with the Brexit Party.

