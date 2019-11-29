The suspected attacker responsible for the deadly stabbing in central London was a convicted terrorist who was recently released from prison and believed to possess ties to Islamist terror groups, according to The Times.

Earlier Friday, a knife-wielding man stabbed several people at London Bridge, killing two and wounding three others. Police shot the suspect dead. He is said to have been wearing a fake explosive vest and an electronic prison tag. Prior to the attack, the knifeman threatened to blow up Fishmongers’ Hall, where he was planning to attend a conference on prisoner rehabilitation organized by the University of Cambridge.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was a “mistake” to allow criminals to leave prison early and vowed to increased police presence following the “heartbreaking” attack.

“Obviously our thoughts are very much them and their families, their loved ones, everybody affected by the attack,” Johnson told reporters. “My thanks go first of all to the emergency services – the police, for their bravery and their professionalism, and to repeat again and give thanks again to members of the public who put themselves in harms way to protect others. I think they represent the best of our country.”

“I thank them on behalf of the rest of our country,” he added.

