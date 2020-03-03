EU Border Agency Warns of Mass Migration to Greece

Brussels’ border agency Frontex has warned EU leaders of a large surge of migrants heading to Greece, according to a leaked report released on Monday by German media.

The Frontex report, which was delivered to EU officials over the weekend, expected “mass migration flows” to Greece after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan opened the gates for all asylum seekers last week.

So far just 60 Frontex border agents have been deployed to the Greek border with Turkey, where it has been estimated that tens of thousands of migrants have arrived in recent days.

The agency report, which was obtained by Die Welt, states that it will be “difficult to stop the massive flow of people who have travelled” and partially blamed social media for the surge in arrivals at the border.

Frontex added that the European Union has three options to deal with the new wave of migrants. The first being capitulation to the demands of President Erdogan, which have previously included demands for cash to set up an area on the Turkish-Syrian border to house asylum seekers and migrants.

The second option available to the political bloc is to support Greek border police and the Greek armed forces to secure the land and sea borders, while the third option would be to block off the western Balkan route.

On Monday, President Erdogan claimed that millions of asylum seekers were heading to Europe saying: “Hundreds of thousands have crossed, soon we will reach millions.”

“After we opened the doors, there were multiple calls saying ‘close the doors,'” the Turkish leader said and added: “I told them ‘it’s done. It’s finished. The doors are now open. Now, you [Europe] will have to take your share of the burden.”