Dutch Royal Family Held Lockdown-Breaking Birthday Bash

Just days after the Dutch government cancelled Christmas, news has emerged that the nation’s royal family held a lockdown-breaking party last week.

Days after Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced that The Netherlands would be spending Christmas in lockdown, news has emerged that the Dutch royal family held a rule-breaking birthday party last week.

The Netherlands, which was already under heavy restrictions, is to have its so-called “evening lockdown” extended until the 14th of January, effectively cancelling Christmas for the country.

However, according to a report by De Telegraaf, the Dutch royal family has not been giving enough due care to Covid restrictions, hosting a birthday party for the 18-year old crown-princess which broke lockdown rules.

Citing the Government Information Service (RVD), De Telegraaf reports that 21 people were invited to the party, at a time when restrictions mandated that only a maximum of four were allowed to visit one’s home.

However, the publication also states that there may have been substantially more than that present at the party, with sources claiming around 100 in total attended the event.

The RVD however has largely defended the family.

“All guests have been asked to take a test. All were vaccinated. They have also observed an appropriate distance,” the government body said. “The family was convinced with this meeting outside and with the precautions taken to deal with the Corona advice in a responsible manner.”

The king however has reportedly expressed regret regarding the event.

“The king informed me that on reflection it was not a good idea to organise (the gathering),” the prime minister wrote in a letter to parliament.

Dutch PM Tells Public Not to Cuddle Grandkids as Christmas Is Cancelled in the Netherlands https://t.co/I00krFRqKF — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 16, 2021

This is not the first time the Dutch royals have been caught thumbing lockdown restrictions.

The family had previously flown to Greece for a holiday during a period when the Dutch cabinet was urging the public to stay in their homes. Prime Minister Rutte later called the move an “error in judgement”.

The king also came under fire for his actions within Greece, being photographed violating social distancing guidelines while abroad.

WATCH: Europe Erupts Against Lockdowns, Vax Mandates with Protests in Rome, Vienna, Netherlands https://t.co/gxrS4AHym8 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 21, 2021

The reignited controversy surrounding the royal family comes just after the government announced that The Netherlands would be spending Christmas in lockdown.

Mark Rutte announced that the nation’s “evening lockdown”, forcing restaurants, cafés, and non-essential retail to close between the times of 5pm and 5am, will be extended to January 14th.

He also demanded that there would be “no cuddling the grandkids” over the Christmas period.

“This is not the message we wanted to bring at Christmas,” the prime minister said regarding the decision. “At the same time, it can’t be a surprise.”

Many in The Netherlands are unhappy with how the government have handled the pandemic, with violent protests against lockdown measures having now become a common sight on Dutch streets.

Police have been repeatedly been targeted during these protests, being frequently pelted with projectiles such as rocks and fireworks.

Meanwhile, two protesters were shot last month by the police during an anti-lockdown riot in Rotterdam.