Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott warned Thursday that governments around the world have become accustomed to the increased powers delivered to them by what were initially temporary coronavirus restrictions, adding permanent state controls may well be next.

Speaking on the Australian news show ‘Direct to the People’, the former conservative coalition leader cautioned governments are “becoming addicted to a crisis”, adding all humans are “prone to the temptations of power”, suggesting that “as long as the crisis lasts, officialdom is exulted.”

Australia has been accused of being “heavy handed” with their coronavirus restrictions, with some claiming they were held in coronavirus camps despite testing negative. There have also been reports of rubber bullets and tear gas being used on protestors breaching government guidelines, the introduction of an app that uses facial recognition and geolocation data to track its citizens and more – all claimed to be in an effort to control the spread of coronavirus.

Abbott advised we should start looking for a return to normality sooner rather than later.

“At some point we have to say look this crisis is now as well managed as it’s ever going to be, we have to put it behind us and get on with life,” the London-born former politician said. “Any government that tries to protect everyone in all circumstances, is a government which will end up wrapping people up in such cotton wool that none of us will have a real life.”

Despite having a brief return to a sense of normal, with the new omicron variant rapidly spreading across the world, Australia will soon be reintroducing coronavirus restrictions such as mask rules for offices and public indoor settings and COVID-passes for pubs and cafes.

This is despite the new omicron variant being reported to be up to “80 percent” milder than previous strains of the virus.

Elsewhere President Joe Biden has been a big supporter of compulsory vaccines, demanding private businesses mandate vaccinations for their employees while ignoring pleas for personal freedom.

“This is not about freedom or personal choice,” Biden said during a speech from the White House in September. “It’s about protecting yourself and those around you.”

Biden used a sharper tone against unvaccinated Americans, lecturing them for refusing the vaccine.

“We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin,” he said, while pleading that he “understood” why vaccinated Americans were angry about the continued rise in cases around the country.

“Many of us are frustrated with the 80 million Americans who are not vaccinated,” Biden said.

Many areas of the United States still have coronavirus laws in place such as mask mandates and passports for events while some cities are considering bringing in booster mandates for municipal employees.