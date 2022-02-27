Samaritan’s Purse Sending Humanitarian Aid to Ukrainians

Samaritan’s Purse International Disaster Relief is taking humanitarian relief to Ukraine as several European Union countries say they are preparing to bring in refugees.

Franklin Graham, who serves as the charity’s president and CEO, explained Sunday that Samaritan’s Purse “is on the ground,” during an interview on Fox & Friends.

In addition, Graham asked for Sunday to become a day of prayer for Ukraine and to bring about an end to the conflict with Russia.

“Today—Sunday, February 27—I hope that tens of thousands of churches and millions of families around the world will stand together in prayer, asking Almighty God to work in the hearts of leaders and bring an end to this deadly conflict,” Graham said.

Meanwhile, he expected his organization’s volunteers to be in the country for an extended period of time.

“We’re talking to the ministry of health,” Graham noted. “We have five field hospitals that we keep here in North Carolina ready for deployment and we’re getting one of those ready right now.”

In a social media post on Friday, Graham wrote, “At Samaritan’s Purse we have deployed advance disaster response personnel to Poland and Romania to assess ways to help those who are fleeing across the border.”

“We have also prepared one of our emergency field hospitals to be ready for deployment if that becomes a way we can respond. Please continue to ask God to work in the hearts of leaders and for an end to this conflict,” he added:

Our hearts break for the people of Ukraine in the midst of this crisis. Samaritan’s Purse works with over 3,000 churches… Posted by Franklin Graham on Friday, February 25, 2022

Graham also noted Sunday the organization was preparing a cargo aircraft with supplies for hospitals near Ukraine’s border, stating, “We’ll have to look at that a little more carefully.”

Meanwhile, the U.N. reported more than 300,000 people had crossed the border of Ukraine, according to ABC News:

“The people of Ukraine are suffering,” Graham stated, adding, “We’re going to help as much as we can.”