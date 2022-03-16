Number of Ukrainian Refugees Rises to Over Three Million

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine three weeks ago, over three million people have fled the Ukraine, with the vast majority arriving in neighbouring Poland.

A spokesman for the Organization for Migration (IOM) stated on Tuesday that the number of refugees from Ukraine had exceeded the number of three million, increasing by a million people in just a week, while the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has stated that 1.8 million refugees had entered Poland alone.

Other countries also continue to receive thousands of refugees from Ukraine every day, such as Germany, where an average of 12,000 people arrive daily and around 160,000 have entered the country since the start of the conflict, Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung reports.

Ukraine: Just Two Weeks of Real Refugees to Poland Set to Top Merkel’s Migrant Influx of 2015 https://t.co/snGdyp7J6j — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 7, 2022

Over 160,000 Ukrainians have already received residency permits in the Czech Republic, whose Interior Ministry announced that around half of the refugees accepted into the country were children and young people.

Interior Minister Vit Rakusan stated Tuesday that his country expects the number of refugees to increase to as high as 400,000 people in the coming weeks. The Czech government has requisitioned various venues to house the refugees, including gyms and exhibition grounds in the city of Brno, while other government agencies have been ordered to look for even more accommodations.

In Denmark, the government has largely reversed its previous stance of wanting a goal of zero asylum seekers and has made preparations to allow Ukrainians to be granted residency permits within four days of their arrival in the country.

“Many of us will find that when we drop off our daughter down at the crèche, there will be a Ukrainian name in the wardrobe. And that is because we have new citizens in Denmark,” Danish Minister for Immigration and Integration Mattias Tesfaye said.

“To be perfectly honest, I do not think Danish society has realised how enormous an integration task we have in front of us,” he added.

Danish Government Welcomes Ukrainian Refugees, Sends Syrians Homehttps://t.co/yqtR9CBdNB — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 15, 2022