LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday night that work has begun to dig through the rubble in Borodianka, another city north-west of Kyiv that was occupied by the Russians.

He also said “it is much scarier” there, with even more victims of the Russian troops.

In his daily nighttime video address to the nation Thursday, Zelensky said the Russians were preparing to shock the world in the same way by showing corpses in Mariupol and falsely claiming they were killed by the Ukrainian defenders.

"These are war crimes and will be recognised by the world as genocide," the body armour clad Ukrainian president said at the scene

Meanwhile, Bucha Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk said Thursday on Ukrainian television that investigators have found at least three sites of mass shootings of civilians during the Russian occupation.

Fedoruk said hundreds have been killed and investigators are finding bodies in yards, parks and city squares.

AP reports the Kremlin's spokesman said Ukrainian claims Russian troops had killed civilians outside Kyiv can't be trusted, and Russia's Defence Ministry accused Ukrainian authorities of stage-managing what it described as a "provocation" to smear Russia.