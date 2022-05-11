Balding, Bearded ‘Minor’ Migrant Drug Dealer Revealed To Be Adult

An illegal immigrant who claimed to be a minor after being arrested for possession of cocaine with the intention to sell has been revealed to be an adult after a medical examination.

The man, a Moroccan national, had claimed to be just 17-years-old despite sporting a beard and appearing to be partially balding, but a medical forensic examination of his bones and teeth confirmed that he was lying about his age to French authorities.

The man was arrested on April 22nd in front of the HLM Saint-Assiscle, a low-income housing area in the city of Perpignan where he was found exchanging a small bag with another man by officers who pursued him when the Moroccan ran from them, the newspaper L’Independant reports.

After being arrested on the top floor of the nearby building, the man was found to be in possession of around 7 grams of cocaine in a pouch containing around 16 separate packages of the narcotic. He was also found with 690 euros in his pocket, which he claimed to have earned while working in Spain.

94 Per Cent of Foreign ‘Minors’ Identified by Paris Police Are Adults https://t.co/ZtYtLCsOID — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 18, 2021

After finding him guilty, the court sentenced the adult Moroccan to a six-month suspended sentence, seized the 690 euros found on him and issued a deportation order along with a three-year ban on returning to French territory.

In recent years, age testing has determined that large numbers of migrants who claim to be underage are actually adults in reality.

Last year, the Directorate of Security of the Paris Metropolitan Area (DSPAP) was able to identify that of the 229 people who claimed to be minor migrants, 216 were actually adults after the authority set up a fingerprint database with cooperation from Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia.

Last year there were reportedly around 1,000 minor migrants in Pari and those 1,000 accounted for 28 per cent of all the minor offenders in 2020.

In neighbouring Belgium, the trend has been similar in that most of the so-called “minors” given age tests have turned out to be adults. A report claimed that in 2021, Belgium received the results of 2,435 age tests and of those 69 per cent were found to be adults.

French Department Reveals 80 Percent of Minor Migrants Are Really Adults https://t.co/3DGRxbXgR1 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 10, 2020