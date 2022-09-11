The coffin containing the body of the late Queen Elizabeth II has arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in the Scottish capital, after a long procession from her Balmoral estate in the Highlands.
The late Queen, whose ancestry James VI, King of Scots, first united the crowns of Scotland and England in 1603 when her namesake Elizabeth I of England died childless, will rest in the throne room overnight.
The Queen's coffin has arrived in Edinburgh following a six-hour procession from Balmoral.
The late monarch will remain in the Palace of Holyroodhouse overnight before the ceremonies begin tomorrow.
The Queen was accompanied on her journey by her only daughter, Anne, the Princess Royal, and met by soldiers of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, of which she was Colonel-in-Chief.
The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passing through the outskirts of Edinburgh as it continues its journey to the Palace of Holyroodhouse from Balmoral. (Photo by John Linton/PA Images via Getty Images)
The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, is driven past St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh towards the Palace of Holyroodhouse, on September 11th, 2022. The coffin carrying the body of Queen Elizabeth II left her beloved Balmoral estateon Sunday, beginning a six-hour journey to the Scottish capital of Edinburgh. (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)
The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, completes its journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie in rest for a day. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)
On Monday, the Queen’s coffin will process partway up the Royal Mile, which runs from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to the royal fortress of Edinburgh Castle, to the High Kirk, St Giles’ Cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving for the Queen’s life and service shall be held in the presence of her successor, King Charles III.
Crowds watch the cortege carrying the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II as it passed by Mercat Cross on September 11th, 2022 in Edinburgh. (Photo by Ian Forsyth – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Members of the public watch the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, as it is driven through Edinburgh towards the Palace of Holyroodhouse, on September 11th, 2022. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
The guard of honour arrive at the Palace of Holyrood House ahead of the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it completes its journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh, where it will lie in rest for a day. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.