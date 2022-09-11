The coffin containing the body of the late Queen Elizabeth II has arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in the Scottish capital, after a long procession from her Balmoral estate in the Highlands.

The late Queen, whose ancestry James VI, King of Scots, first united the crowns of Scotland and England in 1603 when her namesake Elizabeth I of England died childless, will rest in the throne room overnight.

The Queen was accompanied on her journey by her only daughter, Anne, the Princess Royal, and met by soldiers of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, of which she was Colonel-in-Chief.

On Monday, the Queen’s coffin will process partway up the Royal Mile, which runs from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to the royal fortress of Edinburgh Castle, to the High Kirk, St Giles’ Cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving for the Queen’s life and service shall be held in the presence of her successor, King Charles III.

