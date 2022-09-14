A resounding majority of Australians embrace the British monarchy and accept Royal governance in place of becoming a republic with an elected president, polling figures show, with a common sentiment from respondents embracing the “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” model as a reason for their support.

The revelation comes in a survey carried out by the Roy Morgan company in the immediate wake of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

It revealed a clear majority of Australians, 60 percent (up five percentage points since November 2012) believe Australia should remain a monarchy while only 40 percent (down five percentage points) say Australia should become a republic with an elected president.

Previous results on this question show more Australians have been in favour of remaining as a monarchy than becoming a republic consistently since November 2010. Prior to that point, there was a consistent majority in favour of becoming a republic from 1994-2008.

The survey was conducted entirely after Prince Charles took the oath on the weekend to become King Charles III.

Australians were asked: “In your opinion, should Australia remain a MONARCHY – or become a REPUBLIC with an elected President?”