German authorities have ordered for the national flag to be flown at half-mast in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Nancy Faeser, Germany’s Antifa-linked Minister for the Interior, has ordered for the country’s national flag to be flown at half-mast in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II, whose state funeral was held on Monday.

The mark of respect stands in stark contrast to the actions of one major German publication, which posted an article slamming the Queen for not preventing Brexit during the late monarch’s funeral service.

According to a post on the Interior Ministry’s social media, Faeser ordered that all federal authorities in Germany fly “mourning flags” on Monday to mark the funeral of the Queen — who like her husband served in uniform during the Second World War.

A number of local authority leaders in the country have also reportedly issued orders for flags to be flown at half-mast.

Anlässlich des Staatsbegräbnisses von Queen Elizabeth II. hat @NancyFaeser heute die Trauerbeflaggung für alle Bundesbehörden in Deutschland angeordnet. #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/RXNOWBdcBf — Bundesministerium des Innern und für Heimat (@BMI_Bund) September 19, 2022

Germany is not the only country outside the British Commonwealth of Nations that has lowered its national flag in a show of respect for the late monarch.

On the day of the Queen’s death, the neighbouring country of Ireland lowered its national flag to half-mast in honour of the monarch, despite the country having officially broken from the rest of the United Kingdom in 1922.

Meanwhile, French president Emmanuel Macron has ordered that the flag of France should be flown at half-mast on Monday to honour the late Queen — though this demand was met with significant resistance from some politicians in the country, who questioned the appropriateness of the staunch republic honouring a hereditary royal in such a way.

Some mayors in the European Union member-state even said last week that they would refuse to obey the order, despite such a refusal possibly constituting breaking the law in a way that could see them removed from office.

Ireland also saw some resistance to its national flag being lowered for the Queen, who is still very much a controversial figure due to the ongoing British presence in Northern Ireland — though polling indicates that as many as two-thirds of those in the 26-county southern republic say they support lowering the Irish tricolour out of respect for the late monarch.

One party that does not seem especially keen on showing respect to the monarch is the German media, with one major publication in the country publishing an article attacking the Queen on Monday for not preventing Britain from leaving the European Union.

Titled ‘Where the Queen failed’, the op-ed attacking the late monarch was published by Der Spiegel during the Queen’s state funeral service.

German Press Publish Article Attacking Late Queen for Not Stopping Brexit During Her State Funeral https://t.co/3krVO97TSK — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 19, 2022

Follow Peter Caddle on Twitter: @Peter_Caddle