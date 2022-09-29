Berlin Sees Continuous Military Presence in Volatile Indo-Pacific Region

Germany and Japan conducted their first joint military drills Wednesday as Berlin forecast a continuous security commitment in the volatile region.

UPI reports three F-2 fighter jets from Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force and three German Eurofighter jets trained together to improve communication and tactical skills.

The drills, which last until Friday, took place at the Hyakuri Air Base near Tokyo.

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht told the Japan Times that Berlin sees a future role to play in an area roiled by China’s growing geopolitical ambitions.

“The military buildup in the region is picking up speed, geopolitical tensions are exacerbating territorial conflicts and the risk of escalation is increasing,” she said.

“We are aware that Euro-Atlantic security and Indo-Pacific security are connected. That is why we want to help maintain peace and stability in this important region.”

The Japan Times also reported some critics have argued that developments in China and North Korea pose little or no direct security threat to Germany.

However, Lambrecht said given the Indo-Pacific region’s economic and geopolitical importance to both Germany and the whole of Europe, “any conflict there would affect Germany massively, in multiple ways.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in February pledged a dramatic hike in spending on the military after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and last year’s mass evacuations from Afghanistan.

U.S. and German military forces were involved in a deadly firefight at Kabul airport on Monday morning against unidentified gunmen at the North Gate of the facility https://t.co/PGkrpBGOkA — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 23, 2021

Berlin, which has been frugal on military spending in the second half of the 20th century, pledged to hike defense spending above two percent of its total GDP as part of the expansion.

The Luftwaffe presence for exercises in Japan is not the first for Germany in the region.

As Breitbart News reported, the German Air Force took part in military exercises in Australia earlier this month.