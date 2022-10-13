An elected representative within the European Parliament has slammed Brussels for trying to regulate human breast milk.

Christine Anderson MEP, who serves as the spokeswoman for women’s affair’s in the EU parliament for the populist Alternative für Deutschland party, attacked authorities in Brussels for wanting to “measure, control and patronize everything” after Eurocrats expressed the desire to regulate breast milk within the union.

The measures controlling the substance constitute part of the European Commission’s draft proposal aimed at controlling all “substances of human origin” within the bloc, a category that includes blood, tissues, sperm, human eggs and a wide range of other human-related materials.

While the Commission has argued that such legislation is necessary to ensure the resilience of the EU’s health systems in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Anderson has attacked the proposal as an ultimately unnecessary invasion of privacy.

“To put it in a way that EU technocrats can understand: breast milk is a product that is consumed almost exclusively in the vicinity of where it is produced, by one or at most two small children,” the German politician said in a statement seen by Breitbart Europe.

Anderson, who also serves as a member of the European Identity and Democracy Group, went on to say that unless the EU was looking to legalize a cross-border market trading in breast milk, Brussels should focus instead on the wide variety of bloc-wide issues that it has so far failed to properly address.

“This breast milk regulation is an example of how the EU interferes in the most private details,” Anderson explained. “But when it comes to real problems for which it is responsible, it completely fails.”

“As an experienced mother and politician, I wholeheartedly reject an EU Commission that aims to exchange breast milk across borders and ‘implement digitization-ready policies’ in this area,” she went on to say. “An EU that tends to barcode and QR code everything and everyone, to measure, control and patronize everything, deserves the resistance of all responsible citizens.”

While Brussels’ desire to regulate breast milk no doubt will raise the eyebrows of many, it is far from the first time the European Commission has aimed to regulate something that used to be solely the purview of individual member states.

From wanting to create a pan-European army and “civil protection force” to implementing widespread online censorship across all of its member nations, those at the head of the EU and many of its most powerful nations appear keen to push for ever-further homogenisation and federalisation within the union.

The ultimate goal of such unified legislation — at least for some — is the creation of a so-called “United States of Europe“, with it being the openly stated goal of the current leftist German government to see the bloc become a single transnational Federal state.

“Once these [powers] go [to Brussels], you are no longer a separate state, but a province of something larger,” another AfD MEP, Dr. Gunnar Beck, previously told Breitbart Europe after a number of recommendations were published earlier this year demanding more power is handed to Brussels.

