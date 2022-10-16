Australia took on Fiji in a tough 80-minutes of rugby Saturday night during their Rugby League World Cup match at Headingley Stadium, Leeds, in the north of England.

Immediately after the bruising contest, players and staff joined in a circle in the middle of the field to embrace former foes in an emotional post-game hymn session with prayers of thanks added.

Fans were overwhelmed by the powerful moment, using social media to comment on the solidarity of a sport where combatants can embrace in their joint, shared faith immediately after the final whistle.

“This sport is magical,” one fan tweeted.

“What a moment. I love this game,” another spectator wrote.

For the record, Australia thrashed Fiji 42-8 in the contest.

This is not the first time Fijian rugby players have offered prayers and songs after a top level contest.

As Breitbart News reported, joyous members of the Fiji rugby side that won gold at the Tokyo Olympics last year climbed the winner’s stand and offered prayers of thanks and a hymn to commemorate the occasion.

It was the second Olympic win in a row for the men from the Pacific Islands and they could not hold back their excitement.

Rugby is the national sport in Fiji, played with enthusiasm at both the seven-a-side Olympic level and the 15-a-side international version of the game as well as the 13-a-side rugby league code.