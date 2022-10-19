Australia announced Wednesday it will investigate “alarming reports” China has been hiring its retired air force fighter pilots alongside those from the UK to train Beijing’s military in combat skills.

The UK government had earlier announced “decisive steps” were underway to stop the PLA Air Force from headhunting former Royal Air Force (RAF) pilots.

The move came after British media reported some 30 former pilots had been lured by offers upwards of £240,000 ($273,750) to train China’s air force combat personnel.

“We are taking decisive steps to stop Chinese recruitment schemes attempting to headhunt serving and former UK Armed Forces pilots to train People’s Liberation Army personnel,” the British defence ministry told AFP.

A spokesperson further said the training and the recruiting of pilots did not breach any current UK law but officials there and in other countries were trying to deter the activity.

“It is a lucrative package that is being offered to people,” one Western official was cited as saying, adding that “money is a strong motivator.”

Ex-RAF personnel already in China have been approached and advised against continuing such work as Australia looks to build its relationship with allies in the troubled Indo-Pacific region.

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles has now ordered his department to investigate whether any Australian military personnel may have also been enticed to work for the PLA Air Force.

In a statement, Mr Marles said he would be “deeply shocked and disturbed” if any former Australian personnel were also serving in China.

“When our ADF personnel sign up to the defence force, they do so to serve their country and we are deeply grateful of that,” he said. “I have asked the department to investigate these claims and come back to my office with clear advice on this matter.”

According to the reports, many of the recruited pilots were in their 50s and had recently left the British air force.

Sky News outlined China is using third-party head-hunters, including a company based in South Africa, to target personnel.

One official alleged the company is the Test Flying Academy of South Africa, though stressed it had no connection with the South African government, according to the report.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin claimed he knew nothing of British pilots being targeted, telling a regular press briefing: “I am not aware of the circumstances you mentioned.”