Around 164 feet of the Nord Stream One pipeline is reportedly gone following the alleged sabotage of the pipelines as Danish authorities confirm the damage was caused by an explosion.

The damage to the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines was caused by explosions, according to Danish police, who, along with the intelligence service PET and the Danish Armed Forces, announced that investigations at the sites revealed the damage had been caused by powerful blasts.

“On the basis of the preliminary investigations, PET and the Copenhagen Police have decided to set up a joint investigation group to handle the further investigation of the incidents,” the Danish authorities said in a press release.

On Tuesday, the Swedish newspaper Expressen published the first images of the damage done to the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, noting that around 164 feet worth of pipe was missing due to the damage from the explosion that has been theorised as deliberate sabotage.

video of the damaged Nord Stream pipelines, shot by an underwater drone operated by @Expressen. Copenhagen police and Norwegian investigators said today that the damage was caused by "powerful explosions." pic.twitter.com/7XKq4XIuQT — Mike Eckel (@Mike_Eckel) October 18, 2022

“How the previous crime scene investigation affected the pipes and surroundings is unclear. Some parts of the pipe have straight sharp edges, on other parts the metal is heavily deformed,” the newspaper wrote, pointing out in effect that sections of damaged pipe may already have been cut out by investigators for analysis prior to these pictures being recorded.

Swedish authorities initially cordoned off the area around the pipeline leaks earlier this month in order to carry out an investigation of the alleged sabotage of the pipelines but have since opened up the area, although a navigation warning is still issued for the area.

While most countries have agreed that sabotage is likely the cause of the damage to the pipelines, few have directly blamed other countries or parties for the sabotage.

Russia, from which the gas in the pipelines flows, has alleged that the west, specifically the “Anglo-Saxons”, may be behind the sabotage, a claim rejected by United States President Joe Biden.

“It was a deliberate act of sabotage. And now the Russians are pumping out disinformation and lies. We will work with our allies to get to the bottom [of] precisely what happened,” President Biden said and added, “Just don’t listen to what Putin’s saying. What he’s saying we know is not true.”

