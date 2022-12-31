Significantly more than one million thefts were left unsolved by Britain’s progressive police in 2021, the country’s Labour party has claimed.

The analysis reportedly done by the UK’s Labour Party, which is currently in opposition, is said to have found that over one million thefts from last year went unsolved in England and Wales alone.

According to a report by Sky News, 1,145,254 cases of theft in England and Wales were reportedly dropped in 2021 by police due to officers reportedly being unable to find a suspect.

Meanwhile, the number of such thefts that actually results in charges being filed has fallen to just over 5 per cent, a significant drop compared to the 15 per cent figure of seven years ago.

Officials from within the party have attacked the statistics, claiming that it shows that the UK’s Home Minister, Suella Braverman, has “no plan” to deal with crime.

WATCH: Pro-Life Activist Arrested for Thought Crime of Silently Praying Outside UK Abortion Clinichttps://t.co/UQ5PwsL2kE — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 23, 2022

However, while Britain’s police appear to be struggling to solve many cases of theft, recent events suggest that rather than solving basic crimes being too hard, the priorities of some of the nation’s police forces may simply be elsewhere. The theft failure stats comes shortly after one force in England arrested a woman under the suspicion of silently praying within the vicinity of an abortion clinic in the country.

Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, the Director of the UK March for Life, was arrested by police after admitting to officers that she “might be praying in her head” near an abortion centre in Birmingham.

Many have expressed concern that Vaughan-Spruce appears to have been arrested for merely thinking, a move that appears to go against her freedom of thought, let alone her freedom of speech.

“Isabel’s experience should be deeply concerning to all those who believe that our hard-fought fundamental rights are worth protecting,” one legal expert remarked.

“It is truly astonishing that the law has granted local authorities such wide and unaccountable discretion, that now even thoughts deemed ‘wrong’ can lead to a humiliating arrest and a criminal charge,” he went on to say.