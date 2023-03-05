A 25-year-old illegal migrant from Senegal was arrested in Marseilles after allegedly raping a 64-year-old woman who had allowed him to come into her home from the street.

The female victim claimed that she was raped several times by the 25-year-old African, who was arrested on February 19th by police in Marseilles.

According to the 64-year-old, she had met the Senegalese man, named Isidore D., ten days prior on the street and invited him into her home in the 5th arrondissement (district) of the city in order to warm up as the weather was cold, the news website Actu17 reports.

A source close to the investigation said that the African stayed in the apartment and raped the woman at night. The rapes continued for several days before a nurse visiting the woman expressed surprise at the man living there and informed her relatives, who later took the woman to a local police station.

Following her report to the police, officials of the anti-crime squad (BAC) arrested the Senegalese national, revealed to be in France illegally, outside the residence of the woman. He was later indicted for raping a vulnerable person by the Marseilles prosecutor’s office.

The incident comes only months after a near-identical case that went to trial in Paris, involving a Libyan refugee who allegedly raped a woman at knifepoint in her home after she had hosted him for several weeks.

Samir L., said to be in his late thirties, was accused of raping 33-year-old Sabrina C. in 2021 after the woman had met him at a party and allowed him to come to her home upon learning he was living in a squat illegally.

The migrant has rejected the accusations, claiming that both he and the victim had been drinking and that he saw another man in the home the following morning armed with a knife.

