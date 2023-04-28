Well, That’s Ironic: New York Subway Drops Twitter Over its ‘Unreliability’

The company in charge of running New York’s subway system has announced it will stop using Twitter to post updates over the platform’s “unreliability”.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), the public-benefit corporation in charge of running New York’s infamous subway system, has said that it will stop using Twitter over the social media platform’s unreliability.

In a press release published late Thursday evening, the MTA announced that it was ceasing to post updates on Twitter regarding the status of its transport infrastructure effective immediately seemingly due to the fact that Elon Musk has now begun charging entities for access to the social media platforms API, which allows systems operated by third-parties to interface easily with it.

For the MTA, Twitter is no longer reliable for providing the consistent updates riders expect. So as of today, we’re saying goodbye to it for service alerts and information. But we're not saying goodbye to you, our customers! There are lots of ways to get real-time updates. ⬇️ — MTA (@MTA) April 27, 2023

“The MTA does not pay tech platforms to publish service information and has built redundant tools that provide service alerts in real time,” the statement read.

“The MTA has terminated posting service information to Twitter, effective immediately, as the reliability of the platform can no longer be guaranteed,” it continued. “The @MTA account will remain active for branding and other messaging.”

