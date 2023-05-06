Vivat Rex Carolus! The Coronation of King Charles III in Two Minutes: Watch History Being Made

The Royal Family, Global News
Kurt Zindulka

Officially ushering in the Caroline Era, Charles III was crowned as the King of the United Kingdom and the 14 other Commonwealth realms in the ancient Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday.

The 74-year-old King succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who herself was coronated in 1952, as the oldest person in history to ascend to the British throne after having been the longest-serving heir apparent and Prince of Wales in the nation’s history.

On a rainy day in London, King Charles III travelled from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey by the Gold State Coach — which was originally built in 1762 — greeting his subjects along a Royal procession.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort are carried in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach as the King's procession passes Parliament Square ahead of the Coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort are carried in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach as the King’s procession passes Parliament Square ahead of the Coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

At the ancient abbey, the King took his solemn oath to rule the British people as a devoted servant with his hand on the Bible and was anointed with Holy oil blessed in Jerusalem. The British monarch was then presented with ceremonial items, such as the Jewelled Sword of Offering, which was presented to him by Lord President of the Council and Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt, the first woman to perform such an act in the history of the country.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: King Charles III departs the Coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: King Charles III departs the Coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Charles was crowned by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who placed the nearly four-century-old crown of St Edward upon the head of the monarch, proclaiming “God Save the King”.

For the first time in British history, Archbishop Welby went on to invite the British people and peoples from “other realms” to pledge their allegiance to the King as well as his “heirs and successors.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: King Charles III is crowned with St Edward's Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Reverend Justin Welby during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: King Charles III is crowned with St Edward’s Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Reverend Justin Welby during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Victoria Jones – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In a shorter ceremony, Queen Consort Camilla, whom Charles married in 2005 and who will now be referred to as Queen Camilla, was also crowned with the crown Queen Mary.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: King Charles III and Queen Camilla travelling in the Gold State Coach along The Mall, back towards Buckingham Palace during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Neil Mockford/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: King Charles III and Queen Camilla travelling in the Gold State Coach along The Mall, back towards Buckingham Palace during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/Getty Images)

The Royal Family, alongside thousands of troops dressed in the full regalia of their various orders, marched back from Westminster Abbey to the Palace where they observed a fly-past by the famed Red Arrows, the official aerobatic team of the Royal Air Force and waved to the thousands of supporters gathered on the Mall.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Police maneuver the public down The Mall towards Buckingham Palace during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Police maneuver the public down The Mall towards Buckingham Palace during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

There were a few notable absences from the wave at the balcony at Buckingham Palace, however, with Prince Andrew, the King’s younger brother, and Prince Harry, Charles’ youngest son, abstaining from the momentous occasion given that both are no longer working members of the Royal Family. Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, who has been at odds with the Firm, declined to travel to London, altogether, stating that she wished to remain with her young children in California.

LONDON, UK - MAY 06: King Charles III and Queen Camilla along with royal family members on the balcony of Buckingham Palace wave crowds after the coronation ceremony on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

LONDON, UK – MAY 06: King Charles III and Queen Camilla along with royal family members on the balcony of Buckingham Palace wave crowds after the coronation ceremony on May 06, 2023 in London, England.(Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Coronation celebrations will continue in Britain on Sunday when over 3,700 separate parties will be held throughout the country in what is known as the “Coronation Big Lunch”. According to the Palace, the events will give an opportunity for “neighbours and communities… to share food and fun together.”

Later in the evening, a Coronation Concert will be held at Windsor Castle when performers such as Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Andrea Bocelli will serenade the King and Queen.

Follow Kurt Zindulka on Twitter here @KurtZindulka

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.