Officially ushering in the Caroline Era, Charles III was crowned as the King of the United Kingdom and the 14 other Commonwealth realms in the ancient Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday.

The 74-year-old King succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who herself was coronated in 1952, as the oldest person in history to ascend to the British throne after having been the longest-serving heir apparent and Prince of Wales in the nation’s history.

On a rainy day in London, King Charles III travelled from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey by the Gold State Coach — which was originally built in 1762 — greeting his subjects along a Royal procession.

At the ancient abbey, the King took his solemn oath to rule the British people as a devoted servant with his hand on the Bible and was anointed with Holy oil blessed in Jerusalem. The British monarch was then presented with ceremonial items, such as the Jewelled Sword of Offering, which was presented to him by Lord President of the Council and Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt, the first woman to perform such an act in the history of the country.

Charles was crowned by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who placed the nearly four-century-old crown of St Edward upon the head of the monarch, proclaiming “God Save the King”.

For the first time in British history, Archbishop Welby went on to invite the British people and peoples from “other realms” to pledge their allegiance to the King as well as his “heirs and successors.”

In a shorter ceremony, Queen Consort Camilla, whom Charles married in 2005 and who will now be referred to as Queen Camilla, was also crowned with the crown Queen Mary.

The Royal Family, alongside thousands of troops dressed in the full regalia of their various orders, marched back from Westminster Abbey to the Palace where they observed a fly-past by the famed Red Arrows, the official aerobatic team of the Royal Air Force and waved to the thousands of supporters gathered on the Mall.

There were a few notable absences from the wave at the balcony at Buckingham Palace, however, with Prince Andrew, the King’s younger brother, and Prince Harry, Charles’ youngest son, abstaining from the momentous occasion given that both are no longer working members of the Royal Family. Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, who has been at odds with the Firm, declined to travel to London, altogether, stating that she wished to remain with her young children in California.

The Coronation celebrations will continue in Britain on Sunday when over 3,700 separate parties will be held throughout the country in what is known as the “Coronation Big Lunch”. According to the Palace, the events will give an opportunity for “neighbours and communities… to share food and fun together.”

Later in the evening, a Coronation Concert will be held at Windsor Castle when performers such as Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Andrea Bocelli will serenade the King and Queen.

